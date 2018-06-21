Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to perform to these songs at the Dabangg tour

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez' onscreen hit pairing audience's favourite ever since their 2014 blockbuster hit release Kick. With Race 3, the duo has once again treated the audience another blockbuster hit

Jacqueline Fernandez

Post the phenomenal response of Race 3, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to treat the audience yet again. The duo is set to perform on the much loved song, Jumme ki Raat from Kick at Dabangg Tour this year.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez' onscreen hit pairing audience's favourite ever since their 2014 blockbuster hit release Kick. With Race 3, the duo has once again treated the audience another blockbuster hit which has gone ahead to do strong business at the box office.

Both the actors are known to be power packed performers and make for a complete entertainment package with Salman Khan's energy and Jacqueline Fernandez's sensuous moves. Earlier, the duo had reacted the Jumme Ki Raat magic at Jacqueline's best friend Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception where the actor's had shook their legs on the hook step.

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline Fernandez perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there. The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates