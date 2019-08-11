Salman Khan joins Mahesh Manjrekar to host Bigg Boss Marathi 2; see pictures

regional-cinema

Salman Khan, the popular actor who is also a host to the most-watched television show Bigg Boss, has now joined Mahesh Manjrekar on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan

Mahesh Manjrekar, who is the host of the popular show Bigg Boss Marathi 2, was accompanied by one of his close friends, and also a host of Bigg Boss (Hindi), Salman Khan. The actor is said to be shooting for Dabangg 3, along with Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. It wasn't just the participants who were all elated to watch the popular actor Salman Khan as a host, but even the audience was overwhelmed with his entry.

Salman Khan entered the show like a boss, and Mahesh Manjrekar too couldn't stop but greet the actor with a warm hug. As soon as the actor joined Mahesh on the show as a guest host, the duo couldn't help but crack jokes towards each other. Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan walked down the memory lane, sharing tidbits of their friendship together. Salman and Mahesh, who have been friends for quite some time now, said how grounded the star is!

Mahesh Manjrekar greeted Salman Khan with a hug on the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Apart from a few knick-knacks about work, Salman shared how he burned father Salim Khan's salary Rs 750 when he was younger. But did he do on purpose or was it an accident? Find this out tonight only on Colors Marathi at 9 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Sharing his experience on hosting this show, Mahesh Manjrekar said in an interview with mid-day: "As a half-Parsi-half-Maharashtrian, I can connect with the show, because it's easier to understand their innuendos and references, related to Marathi culture. In the Hindi one, most of the innuendos get lost in translation. People like me were aimless when Bigg Boss wasn't on TV, and now that Season 2 is on, we can entertain ourselves."

Mahesh Manjrekar turned host for both the seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi. Season 1 saw contestants like TV stars such as Usha Nadkarni (she played Savita Deshmukh in the Hindi TV show, Pavitra Rishta), Jui Gadkari and Megha Dhade (she won the show and came on Hindi Bigg Boss 12 last year), film actors Pushakar Jog and Sai Lokur, and even singer Tyagraj Khadilkar.

Season 2 has contestants such as TV stars Kishori Shahane and Veena Jagtap, film actors Abhijeet Kelkar and Neha Shitole, chef Parag Kanhere, and politician Abhijeet Bichukale.

