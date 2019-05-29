Bigg Boss Marathi 2: Shivani Surve gets emotional, Abhijeet Bichukale gets into a brawl

bollywood

Here are the highlights of Episode 2 of Bigg Boss Marathi - Season 2

Bigg Boss Marathi - Season 2

Bigg Boss Marathi - Season 2, which kicked off on May 26, is getting meatier day-by-day. While the initial phase for the housemates went off smoothly, the latest episode started with Abhijeet Bhichukale and Vaishale Mhade becoming the leaders of their respective teams. Bigg Boss asks Abhijeet and Vaishali to form their own teams by selecting the housemates one by one.

Later, housemates played Antakshari, where Vaishali sang 'Me Sodun Saari Laj' and veteran lavni dancer Surekha Punekar danced to her tunes.

Check out Surekha Punekar's dance performance here:

Meanwhile, Shivani Surve got emotional as she begins to miss her family. Neha Shitole calms her down and gives her a hug.

Catch this emotional moment here:

Before going off to bed, Veena Jagtap, Neha Shitole and chef Parag Kanhere discuss Abhijeet's behaviour in the house!

Check out a glimpse of the trio's discussion:

On Day 2, Abhijeet Kelkar, Shivani and Parag get into a brawl with Abhijeet Bichukale, as the later speaks ill of Rupali.

Later, Rupali gives last warning to Abhijeet Bichukale and also threatens him with bad consequences. Bichukale again gets into a fight with Shivani, as she feels insulted in one of the conversations.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Marathi, Season 2.

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates