Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif wrap up Bharat shoot with an emotional sequence

After 100 days across five locations, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif wrap up Bharat shoot today with an emotional sequence

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar will heave a sigh of relief today - after shooting intermittently for a little over 100 days, the two are set to wrap up their ambitious drama, Bharat, today.

Following multiple schedules that saw them travel across Malta, Abu Dhabi, Ludhiana and Delhi, the final leg of the shoot has brought the unit back to home turf in Mumbai. We hear Zafar has left a crucial emotional scene for last; it will be filmed on Khan and leading lady Katrina Kaif.



Salman Khan

A unit member told mid-day, "It is known that the period drama spans from India's independence in 1947 to 2000, witnessing the country's journey through the viewpoint of Salman's character Bharat. Salman will be seen in five different looks as he ages in the course of the film. The scene that will be canned tomorrow focuses on Bharat's story during the 1970s; the actor will be seen sporting a thin moustache in this portion.



Kaif with Sunil Grover and the unit on the Bharat sets

The decade chronicles Bharat's personal growth as he marries Katrina's character and then goes on to serve in the Armed Forces. The scene will be shot at a live location amid tight security. The producers have beefed up the security at the location as fans may throng the area to catch a glimpse of the stars."

The Tabu and Disha Patani starrer went on floors last June, with the Mumbai schedule commencing in January. The source adds that the Film City stint traced the late '60s. "For this portion, Salman was seen sporting a leaner frame." The Eid release is an official adaptation of the South Korean hit, An Ode To My Father (2014).

