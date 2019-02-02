Katrina Kaif's messy locks from Bharat will make you love her
Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant from the sets of Bharat is all things love
Katrina Kaif has been giving the viewers a sneak peek from her upcoming film, Bharat. The actor's Instagram account is flooded with pictures from the sets and we aren't complaining!
Her latest post has choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant along with her. Both of them are seen happily posing for the camera. Katrina shared this photo and gave a heartfelt caption to it. She wrote, "Another one together, Thank you masterji @vaibhavi.merchant such respect for your craft and your constant desire to create the best in your work . #bharat [sic]"
There are reports of Katrina and Salman Khan doing three songs in this film, which will have the background of various Indian festivals like Holi, Diwali and others.
Take a look at other posts by Katrina Kaif:
Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai. The Dabangg star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.
