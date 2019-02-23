Salman Khan launches the trailer of Notebook with lead actors and two hundred fans!

bollywood

Salman Khan, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan launches the trailer of Notebook today. The trailer of the anticipated movie Notebook that features Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the lead roles saw great attendance.

The Trailer launch witnessed the attendance of Salman Khan who is also one of the producers, along with Ashwin Varde, Murad Khetani. The debutant actors Zaheer and Pranutan made their first public appearance together ahead of the film's release, both the debutants attended the launch along with their families.

The trailer launch received a huge amount of love from the fans. There were more than two hundred fans to witness the event where Salman Khan introduced the debutants to them.

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Marking their acting debut, Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan accompanied by Zaheer Iqbal who has been managing a construction business belongs from a non filmy background and has worked hard for the film, apart from having assisted for several films earlier.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

