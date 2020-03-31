Salman Khan bereaved as nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Salman Khan took to his social media to reveal the passing of his nephew his loss Abdullah Khan. According to several reports, Abdullah Khan passed away of a lung infection. He took his last breath in a Mumbai hospital on Monday. Salman mourned the demise and shared a picture him posing with Abdullah. He wrote, "Will always love you..." check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onMar 30, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Salman Khan's friend Iulia Vantur also posted a picture and captioned: "As u said "we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome" @aaba81 u left too soon #realstrong #rip [sic]"

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan and his family have moved to their Panvel farmhouse to practice social distancing due to Coronavirus outbreak. More details are awaited about Abdullah Khan.

