Salman Khan on Ek Do Teen remake: Jacqueline Fernandez has done full justice

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan believes that Jacqueline Fernandez who has performed on the re-made version of "Ek Do Teen", originally performed by Madhuri Dixit, done full justice to the famous song.

Sharing the link to the video on his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud n keeps d songs alive n fans listening, dancing n having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo!"

He also praised Varun Dhawan who played the double role in Judwaa 2 that released last year; the remake of Salman's cult film Judwaa.

The remake of Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline and Prateik Babbar is a part of the upcoming film "aaghi 2. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri in the film Tezaab, choreographed by Saroj Khan. After the song released on YouTube on Monday, the video received much negative feedback from fans on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez will soon to be seen in the upcoming film Race 3 opposite Salman Khan.

