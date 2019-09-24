MENU

Salman Khan on 'gifting flat' to Ranu Mondal: That's false news

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 10:51 IST | IANS

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that Salman Khan has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan has denied gifting a flat to internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal. Asked about the reports stating he had gifted Ranu a flat, Salman told IANS on Monday evening: "That's false news. Even I have heard this. What I have not done, there is no credit for that. I have done nothing like that."

For quite some time, rumours were doing the rounds that the Bollywood superstar has gifted the singer a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. Some even speculated that he has gifted the roadside singer-turned-internet star a car.

