Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal shocked to see low footfall at polling booth
Salman Khan and Paresh Rawal cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Salman Khan and actor Paresh Rawal who cast their vote here on Monday were shocked to see the low turnout of people at the polling booth. Shedding light on the low stats, Salman said, "I think voting is our right and it's very disheartening to see that only 30 per cent of the youth has come out and voted."
While an astonished Rawal said, "I think people are very lazy and are not interested to step out to vote. And as compared to the Lok Sabha elections, the percentage is very low." Rawal also had some key issues on his mind before performing the act, "I had some local problems in my mind before I cast my vote. Traffic, water clogging are certain issues that are important through my perspective in Mumbai," he said while discussing some of the issues.
Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra commenced at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting will be held on Thursday, October 24. In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.
In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates. Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
-
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
-
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
-
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
-
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
-
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
-
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
-
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
-
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
-
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
-
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
-
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
-
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
-
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan's fandom sees a new high!