Salman Khan performs Maut Ka Kuwan stunt in Bharat; See pic!

bollywood

The scene features Salman Khan performing Maut Ka Kuwan which is a very daunting stunt seen in a circus

Action sequence of Bharat. Pic: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to give glimpses of the most thrilling action sequence of one of the most awaited films the upcoming year Bharat. The scene features Salman Khan performing Maut Ka Kuwan which is a very daunting stunt seen in a circus.

According to the director, it is one of the most action sequences of his life, which is being shot in Mumbai. The team has created the whole set of Circus in Mumbai's Filmcity.

Ali Abbas Zafar posted the pictures and wrote, " Just finished the most thrilling action sequence of my life " Maut ka Kuwan" with an extremely dare, humble and simple stunt riders from Uttar Pradesh and SalmanKhan for Bharat"

Disha Patani who will be working with Salman Khan for the first time is playing the role of a trapeze artist in the film. One of the most anticipated films of the upcoming year, Bharat has been creating a buzz ever since the announcement of the film.

The team has completed their Abu Dabhi schedule last month and they keep the audience engaged with behind the scene pictures from the sets. Bharat's release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Also Read: Bharat Shoot In Mezyad Border Post: UAE Army Stands Guard For Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates