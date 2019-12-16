Salman Khan prefers working out at home, says trainer Rakesh Yadav
Rakesh Yadav, who also trains Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and Daisy Shah, says he has never seen Salman Khan sitting idle at home even for a moment
Though Salman Khan is tied up with the promotions for Dabangg 3, he does not give his workouts a skip. Trainer Rakesh Yadav has been putting the superstar through his paces daily. Yadav has been training Khan since Sultan (2016). Initially, he taught him martial arts techniques.
"He was shooting for the movie Sultan in Andheri, Mumbai. There was an action sequence that was to be shot but Salman sir was not getting it right. There was a friend of mine who asked me to come there. He introduced me to Salman sir. I showed some of my martial arts techniques to him. He was very impressed with that. From that point, I started his training," said Yadav.
He adds, "I had gone there with the purpose of teaching him and there was no issue in that, he was very humble and eager to learn. On the first day, it was very difficult, I was very nervous but after a few days, it was amazing. He starts with cardio for two hours. Then we do some kicks. Whenever I have gone to train him, I have never seen him sitting idle."
Sallu prefers to work out at his Bandra home so that he can multitask. He can take phone calls and meet his team during breaks. Yadav, who also trains Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and Daisy Shah, says he has never seen the superstar sitting idle at home even for a moment.
Bollywood actors work hard to maintain their physiques and it is time we pay an ode to their grit and disciplined fitness regimes.
