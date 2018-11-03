Salman Khan - Shah Rukh Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

bollywood

In a casting coup of sorts, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh in talks to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Given his love for ambitious dramas, it's hardly a surprise that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning a film with a cast that most filmmakers only dream of — rumours are rife that the auteur is in talks with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for his next.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Says a trade source, "Salman and Shah Rukh will be reuniting on screen for a two-hero film that will be directed by Bhansali. A family drama about friend-turned-foes, the film will be along the lines of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kumar starrer Saudagar (1991) and will see them share equal footage. The superstars have always been keen on doing a movie together and Bhansali's film seemed to be the perfect opportunity. They have agreed to it in principle, but Bhansali might take as long as nine months to complete the final draft. If everything goes according to plan, the project may roll mid-next year."

Salman and Shah Rukh have previously worked together in Karan Arjun (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002), apart from doing cameos in each other's projects. We reached out to Bhansali who remained unavailable for comment. However, a source close to the director says, "He hasn't started casting yet. He will approach stars only after he finalises his script."

