Salman Khan shoots a promotional video for his TV show 10 Ka Dum

Late Thursday, Salman Khan shot for a promotional video for his upcoming TV show, 10 Ka Dum. A set has been erected at Film City where the actor wrapped up the shoot

Late Thursday, Salman Khan shot for a promotional video for his upcoming TV show, 10 Ka Dum. A set has been erected at Film City where the actor wrapped up the shoot. As the channel prefers to stay mum, there was no announcement about it.

Fan groups shared pictures of the set online. Mika Singh has lent his voice for the title track of the reality show, which is slated to air in June.

Last month, Khan said he has "tears of gratitude" for the overwhelming love and support his fans and loved ones showered on him during and after the trial in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The 52-year-old actor is out on bail after a Jodhpur court convicted him for killing two blackbucks near Kankani village in city while shooting "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused, but they were acquitted, and Salman was sentenced to five years in prison. Salman spent two days in Jodhpur Central Jail, after which he was out on bail on April 7, much to the delight of his fans and family members and the dismay of the Bishnoi community and animal rights activists.

The superstar came back to Mumbai to a hero's welcome as fans crowded outside his Galaxy Apartments home here, distributing sweets and bursting crackers to celebrate his homecoming. Salman was overwhelmed with the love and had even appeared at the balcony to wave at his fans and acknowledge their unending support.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates