Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dabangg to release in December

There are three big films lined up in the same month, which include Pagalpanti, Panipat and Brahmastra. Do we see a rescheduling of some films' release dates soon?

Salman Khan has confirmed that he begins shooting for Dabangg 3 next month and the thriller will hit screens in December.

For the unversed, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with Salman Khan. The actor, who wowed everyone with her sizzling moves in the infamous song, Fevicol Se, is all set to recreate the charm. Kareena will be doing a special dance number in Salman Khan's franchise Dabangg's third instalment titled, Dabangg 3.

Confirming the reports at a media event, producer-director Arbaaz Khan said that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be doing a special dance number in Dabangg 3. Reportedly, Kareena has given a nod for the same.

The previous two instalments of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer - Dabangg had special dance numbers - Munni Badnaam Hui and Fevicol respectively. Therefore the makers thought to keep the trend alive, incorporating a dance number in Dabangg 3 became essential.

