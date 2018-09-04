Salman Khan: The longest relationship of my life has been with Bigg Boss

television

Bigg Boss 12 press conference took place in Goa, and Salman Khan made a grand entry at the most-awaited television show of the year.

Salman Khan at Bigg Boss press conference

Salman Khan is back from Malta to attend the conference of his upcoming show, Bigg Boss 12. He was shooting for his upcoming flick Bharat, in Malta, along with his co-stars Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif. Now, when Bigg Boss is just around the corner, the actor is back to woo his audience once again with the much-awaited show fo the year!

Salman Khan was in Goa, Tuesday afternoon, for the press conference of the show, where the superstar set the stage on fire with his performance. From Oh Oh Jaane Jaana to the famous 'Towel' dance, the actor performed on all to entertain his fans!

Take a look at the images right away!

Salman Khan makes a grand entry during the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 (All pics/Shadab Khan)

Salman Khan dances during the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 (All pics/Shadab Khan)

Salman Khan at the press conference of Bigg Boss 12 (All pics/Yogen Shah)

In the press conference, Salman Khan was at his usual best with his witty quotes. The one which left everyone laughing was where he mentioned his relationship with Bigg Boss. The actor said, "The longest relationship of my life has been with Bigg Boss." [sic]

