Salman Khan to launch his own Gym Equipment range

Superstar Salman Khan who is already managing his clothing, jewellery, and E-cycle brands under the Being Human umbrella, is all set to launch his own Gym Equipment range under a new line.

Salman Khan has acquired 100 percent manufacturing rights of India's largest fitness equipment company Jerai Fitness. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and supplies to almost over a 100 gyms a month across the country. The new venture will aim to have a wide reach and create fitness awareness along with educating people about the importance of being fit and healthy.

Salman Khan envisions to make fitness affordable to every Indian with Made in India, state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Taking the Fit India movement further, this joint venture will be launching the New Fitness Equipment Brand on the 12th to 14th, October 2018 at the IHFF Health and Fitness Expo, NSE Grounds, Mumbai.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Bharat is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

