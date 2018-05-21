Salman Khan turns distributor with Race 3

Salman Khan started producing films under the Salman Khan Films banner with Bajrangi Bhaijaan



Salman Khan in Race 3

Superstar Salman Khan will foraying into film distribution with his upcoming Eid release Race 3. Salman started producing films under the Salman Khan Films banner with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Race 3, jointly produced by Salman Khan Films headed by Salman's mother Salma Khan, will be distributed by his father Salim Khan, who will personally look into it. Two leading distributors were pitching to bag the distribution rights of the film. However, Salman inked the deal himself, the film's spokesperson said in a statement.

The film's trailer has been released, and the makers also launched its first song Heeriye, picturised on Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman is all set to shatter the box office with his upcoming action thriller Race 3. The trailer of the film has been the talk of the town owing to the power packed action and Salman's stylish yet fierce avatar.

Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza and co-produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, will hit theatres on June 15.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS