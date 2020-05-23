Salman Khan unveils poster of Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi-starrer Bad Boy

Each time the legendary film maker Rajkumar Santoshi comes with a film, it is nothing less than a celebration. His long list of Iconic films over the last 30 years have earned him a place amongst finest visionaries of Indian & global cinema.

As he releases the poster of his next iconic film in making "Bad Boy", we see a work of outstanding artistry. The makers call their film "the most complete commercial film in terms of enjoyment, fun & hoopla, a true Bollywood Masala entertainer of 2020". As is the case with all Rajkumar Santoshi’s films, Bad Boy too is backed with a solid script, refreshingly new exciting cast, great music, unparalleled drama and of-course Rajkumar Santoshi’s matchless genius.

The "Bad Boy" poster features the exhilaratingly cool cast of dashing Namashi Chakraborty & charming Amrin Qureshi giving full bad boy & bad girl vibe ,the film is into post production stage with its shooting complete .

By the looks of the poster, audience is in for nothing less than a mind blowing master piece with a trademark Rajkumar Santoshi’s colossal stamp on it.

To top it all, one of the biggest superstar of Bollywood & once the most sensational poster boy of Bollywood himself Salman Khan is introducing the dazzling poster duo of Namashi and Amrin. So, Bad Boy is approved, & out to make the next big Rajkumar Santoshi style mega splash in the film industry

Produced by-Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada

Co producer - Wacky Khan

Directed by- Rajkumar Santoshi

Staring- Namashi Chakraborty & Amrin Qureshi.

Music by -Himesh Reshammiya

Cinematography by - Tanveer Mir.

