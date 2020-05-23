Salman Khan unveils poster of Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi-starrer Bad Boy
The Bad Boy poster features Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi giving full bad boy and bad girl vibe, the film is into post production stage with its shooting complete
Each time the legendary film maker Rajkumar Santoshi comes with a film, it is nothing less than a celebration. His long list of Iconic films over the last 30 years have earned him a place amongst finest visionaries of Indian & global cinema.
As he releases the poster of his next iconic film in making "Bad Boy", we see a work of outstanding artistry. The makers call their film "the most complete commercial film in terms of enjoyment, fun & hoopla, a true Bollywood Masala entertainer of 2020". As is the case with all Rajkumar Santoshi’s films, Bad Boy too is backed with a solid script, refreshingly new exciting cast, great music, unparalleled drama and of-course Rajkumar Santoshi’s matchless genius.
By the looks of the poster, audience is in for nothing less than a mind blowing master piece with a trademark Rajkumar Santoshi’s colossal stamp on it.
To top it all, one of the biggest superstar of Bollywood & once the most sensational poster boy of Bollywood himself Salman Khan is introducing the dazzling poster duo of Namashi and Amrin. So, Bad Boy is approved, & out to make the next big Rajkumar Santoshi style mega splash in the film industry
Produced by-Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada
Co producer - Wacky Khan
Directed by- Rajkumar Santoshi
Staring- Namashi Chakraborty & Amrin Qureshi.
Music by -Himesh Reshammiya
Cinematography by - Tanveer Mir.
