Salman Khan urges people to donate through 'Anna Daa' challenge

Megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of his two close friends preparing to distribute ration packets to the needy ones.

Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai.



Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan'



Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through...@BabaSiddique @zeeshan_iyc pic.twitter.com/317KPrxWyp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2020

The 54-year-old actor also informed that his two friends Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui have distributed ration to a total of 1,25,000 families to date.

"Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan,'" he tweeted along with the picture.

He also asked people to distribute the essential items either on their own or get it done by somebody reliable.

"Karo to khud ya kissi bharosemand ke through," his tweet further read.

Khan has also been donating to the needy ones who have lost their livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown. He has also supported some of the daily wage workers economically.

