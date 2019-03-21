Salman Khan: Will only produce clean content for web

television

Salman Khan said if he ever produces content for digital medium, he would make sure it caters to the family audience

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan said if he ever produces content for digital medium, he would make sure it caters to the family audience. The 53-year-old actor said he has been approached for producing content for web.

"Web series is fine but the content should be clean. I don't like all that rubbish that is going on.

"I have been approached and I have not said no. I will produce web content but it is going to be Hum Aapke Hai Kaun type," Salman said in a group interview. There were reports that the actor will be producing a web series for children, but he did not confirm working on the project.

Salman is currently busy promoting his upcoming home production Notebook, which marks the debut of actor Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. It releases on March 29. His next acting venture is "Bharat" and Salman said the trailer of the film, which is scheduled to release on Eid, will be out soon.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Apart from this, Salman is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after close to two decades. Titled Inshallah, the film is a love story and features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

The Sultan star refrained from sharing any details on the project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates