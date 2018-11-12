Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to be pushed to 2020?

bollywood

Salman Khan has realised it is the content, and not the star cast that matters. Looks like there was a lesson to learn from Race 3

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's last outing Race 3 did not excite his fans and the audience as his earlier films did. Although the film collected Rs. 100 crore at the Box Office, it failed to keep up to its audience's expectations. Therefore, buzz is that taking a cue from this experience, Salman Khan does not want to rush into any films without filtering on its content.

While Dabangg and Dabanng 2 won several hearts and the franchise is already a hit one, Salman does not want to rush into Dabangg 3. The actor wants to make sure the script is right before he begins shooting. A source says that over the time he has realised it is the content, and not the star cast that matters. Looks like there was a lesson to learn from Race 3.

Talking about Salman's other films, he is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. In an interaction with IANS, Salman spoke about shooting in Abu Dhabi for the film. He said, "There are close cultural ties between India and Abu Dhabi, which is one of the reasons I love coming here. Having spent more time in Abu Dhabi than in India over the last year, it certainly feels like a second home for me. It has been an exciting, thrilling and enjoyable experience to shoot 'Bharat' here."

Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

