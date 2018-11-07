Watch video: Salman Khan meets little boy suffering from cancer

bollywood

It was the child's wish to meet Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not only known for being the Indian film industry's superstar but also a philanthropist and known for his humanitarian works. Recently, a video of Salman Khan interacting with a little boy suffering from cancer has surfaced on social media. Salman Khan, who has multiple fan accounts on social media on his name, shared this particular video.

In the video shared on Instagram, the little boy looks happy talking to Salman Khan. It was the boy's wish to meet the star. Reportedly, he had made a request to meet Salman, and the latter obliged. Salman not only spoke to him but also met other children from the same ward.

The fan club which shared this post wrote: "This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU'RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan i love you forever bhai [sic]."

Salman Khan's organisation Being Human is also involved in a lot of charity work. Talking about Salman's professional stint, he is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. In an interaction with IANS, Salman spoke about shooting in Abu Dhabi for the film. He said, "There are close cultural ties between India and Abu Dhabi, which is one of the reasons I love coming here. Having spent more time in Abu Dhabi than in India over the last year, it certainly feels like a second home for me. It has been an exciting, thrilling and enjoyable experience to shoot 'Bharat' here."

Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with Salman, in which the actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, it is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

