Salman Khan's first look from Antim..The Final Truth revealed! Aayush Sharma shares video

Unveiled and Unleashed, the first look from Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim..The Final Truth' is out now. The film is about two strong, powerful character, creating an aura which is never seen before in India cinema.

Both the actors will be seen sharing the screen in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama ' Mulshi Pattern' which was released in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation for its intense storyline.

As a surprise to their fans, Actor Aayush Sharma has revealed co - actor Salman Khan's first look from the film. Aayush took to social media with the caption, "Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Antim...The Final Truth is Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial which will star both the stars scaling over each other with their strong characters, set to bring an entertainment extravaganza to the screens.

The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

Also Read: This Is How Salman Khan Came To Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle's Aid

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news