This is how Salman Khan came to Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's aid

Though Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle's Punjabi music video, Mashallah, released on November 20, it did not exactly create a buzz.

Now, a fortnight later, Salman Khan took to social media to heap praises. "Arre wah, Isabelle, lovely song and you are looking good." A post from the superstar can go a long way in getting Isabelle and the video some attention.

Isabelle was supposed to make her B-Town debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance. The film, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, wrapped up in 2018, but did not see the light of day. Last year, she was roped in for Karan Butani's Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma.

Speaking about Kwatha and working with Aayush Sharma, Isabelle Kaif had told mid-day, "Aayush and I had a great time shooting for the announcement, and are looking forward to discovering our characters."

A source told IANS, "Kwatha is an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... Kwatha is inspired by true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

