Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle tests the waters with a Punjabi music video

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle was supposed to make her B-Town debut with Stanley D'Costa's Time to Dance. The film, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, wrapped up in 2018, but did not see the light of day. Last year, she was roped in for Karan Butani's Kwatha opposite Aayush Sharma.

Tired of waiting for her big screen outings, Isabelle has now veered towards Punjabi music videos. She features in the Mashallah song rendered by Deep Money.

He sang the Heeriye track in the Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 (2018). Needless to say, there has to be a Sallu connect to her projects.

Speaking about Kwatha and working with Aayush Sharma, Isabelle had told mid-day, "Aayush and I had a great time shooting for the announcement, and are looking forward to discovering our characters."

A source told IANS, "Kwatha is an action drama pumped with a lot of emotions where the young actor will be playing an Army Major. Aayush will be seen in a completely new look again and has already started working on his body... Kwatha is inspired by true events and will show how a few incidents change his character's opinion and perspective on certain things."

