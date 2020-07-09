Sister Shenanigans: Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif's moments of fun and frolic are too adorable

Katrina Kaif has been clearly enjoying her time on Instagram ever since she has made her debut on the platform. She keeps sharing her candid pictures and also her workout videos given she's a stickler for fitness. And now, her latest video is with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

This is a compilation of all their fun moments that they have had, especially during these last three months of the lockdown. From posing like a pro for the camera to playing cricket with a broomstick, the sisters are clearly enjoying their unpretentious shenanigans.

Have a look at the video right here:

After seeing their cuteness and chemistry, a lot of Kaif's fans commented with the fire and heart emojis. And in case you've forgotten, the actress, just after a few days of the lockdown, shared another hilarious video where she could be seen playing cricket with a broomstick. And she was clearly having fun with it.

Have a look right here:

On the work front, Kaif is now gearing up for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, and then will also be seen in her most ambitious film so far- The Superhero Film with Ali Abbas Zafar. The actress, in her 15-year career, has been a part of some incredibly successful films like Namaste London, Welcome, Race, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar's Superhero Flick With Katrina Kaif To Go On Floors Post Lockdown

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news