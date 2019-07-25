Salman Khan's Kick 2 to go on floors next year, says Sajid Nadiadwala

bollywood

Salman Khan will soon be back as Devil in Kick 2, which is expected to go on the floors next year 2020

Sajid Nadiadwala. Photo: Yogen Shah

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's Kick released in 2014 and the film, which was an Eid treat, was loved by the audience. There is an interesting update about the film's second installment made by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. "It's a nostalgic day today. It's been five years to 'Kick' today and I have started penning down the second installment. The first draft is concluded," Nadiadwala told IANS.

"The second draft is in its initial stage and I am personally excited for this journey to begin, as much as fans are to witness it. The Devil will return soon," he added. "Sajid and his writing team is taking things extremely slow, to ensure that part two lives up to expectations," said a source close to the development.

Kick 2 will see Salman Khan return as Devi Lal Singh, who is a thief but with a purpose. Kick also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While Siddiqui was the antagonist, Hooda played the cop, Jacqueline was seen as Salman's love interest in the film.

A source told IANS that Salman Khan's character is a layered one and there is so much more about the character left to be explored. "Devil's character is extremely unpredictable. That is precisely what makes his role unique. Sajid will explore this side of the character in part two," added the source.

Sajid Nadiadwala is working round the clock to get an interesting script ready for the film to go on floors in 2020. Once the script is locked, the crew will hunt for locations. "The shooting spots will be decided as per the demand of the script. Much like part one, even the sequel will be set in India and abroad."

As of now, Salman Khan is reprising his role of Devil, and other star casts are yet to be signed.

