Salman Khan's Pakistani fan hosts Tiger Zinda Hai's private screening evading Govt's decision

Three months after Tiger Zinda Hai was banned in Pakistan for showing the country's "national security and law enforcement institutions in a demeaning manner", a die-hard Salman Khan fan, based out of Lahore, evaded the government's decision to screen the film. The youngster, who prefers to remain anonymous to ensure his safety, booked an auditorium at a Lahore theatre and hosted a private screening of the film on March 17 for his friends, family and fellow Salman fans.



Snapshot of the film being screened at an auditorium in Lahore

Keen on watching Salman Khan's latest offering, the youngster procured the digital rights for a one-time viewing of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film. Speaking to mid-day, an attendee revealed that the screening saw a turnout of 150-strong members. "It was a great experience. Tiger Zinda Hai depicts the ties of love between India and Pakistan in such a pure way. We were cheering and hooting during Salman's action scenes. The film may have been banned here, but we endorse the idea of brotherhood that it promotes. We wish we didn't have to hold the screening discreetly. We want to tell Salman Bhai we have immense love for him and his movies."

The attendee added that the initial plan was to organise a home screening for some close friends, but the increasing number of participants compelled them to book a theatre. "The man, who took the initiative, had to pay a hefty sum for the digital rights. The movie was screened via a USB in the digital cinema projector."

Though Salman was unavailable for comment, his father Salim Khan was ecstatic to hear of the initiative. He said, "It's a wonderful gesture. I feel films from India should be allowed to release in Pakistan, and their films should be allowed to screen here. That will happen only once the situation between the two countries improves."

