Salman Khan's pet dog My Love passes away

bollywood

Salman Khan's pet dog, My Love is no more, and the actor shared this news with on Instagram

Salman Khan with My Love/picture courtesy: Instagram

Salman Khan is struck with grief as his dog passed away on Thursday. Named My Love, the adorable pet got an emotional farewell from Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Sharing the news with his fans on social media, Salman shared on his Instagram, "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. [sic]"

Salman, who is still in mourning for his dear four-legged-friend, shared kisses on social media.

View this post on Instagram Kisses my love..... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onOct 18, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

Iulia Vantur also shared My Love's pictures on Instagram. "U taught us love... My love Rest in peace My love U will always live in my heart," she captioned a post. "The most loving... My Love I miss u #unconditional #love," she captioned another post. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also bid farewell to My Love with an Instagram post. "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl, [sic]" she captioned her photo.

Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3, also posted a picture with My Love.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates