Salman Khan's pet dog My Love passes away
Salman Khan's pet dog, My Love is no more, and the actor shared this news with on Instagram
Salman Khan is struck with grief as his dog passed away on Thursday. Named My Love, the adorable pet got an emotional farewell from Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Sharing the news with his fans on social media, Salman shared on his Instagram, "My most beautiful my love gone today. God bless her soul. [sic]"
Salman, who is still in mourning for his dear four-legged-friend, shared kisses on social media.
Iulia Vantur also shared My Love's pictures on Instagram. "U taught us love... My love Rest in peace My love U will always live in my heart," she captioned a post. "The most loving... My Love I miss u #unconditional #love," she captioned another post. Actor Sonakshi Sinha also bid farewell to My Love with an Instagram post. "Rest in peace beautiful baby girl, [sic]" she captioned her photo.
Daisy Shah, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Race 3, also posted a picture with My Love.
U left your paw ðÂÂ¾ print on my heart my love. Will miss you âÂ¤ï¸Â #rip #mylove
