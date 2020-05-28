Salman Khan's quarantine life to be launched as 'House of Bhaijaanz'

Salman Khan has been keeping the fans updated on his social media. The actor is said to be spending his lockdown period at his Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms, along with his family and near and dear ones. The actor also shot some singles amid the lockdown period, to keep his fans entertained. Salman also followed all the safety measures as he was working from home, just like others.

Speaking about his farm days, TellyChakkar reported that the actor will share his quarantine life with the fans in a form of a special show, named, 'House Of Bhaijaanz,' which will air on Colors. As per the sources, along with several celebrities, the house help and the staff at Arpita Farms (Panvel) will also be a part of the show. It is said to be hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and will be produced by SK TV and Banijay Asia.

Excited to watch Salman Khan's quarantine life?

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3, along with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. The actor's next projects were Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. During the lockdown period, Salman Khan was seen in 2 singles - Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona. Later, as the actor is known for treating his fans with Eid surprises with his movie release, the actor this time too made a special one for the audience. He launched a song Bhai Bhai for all the fans out there!

Not only this, but the actor has also made an initiative to fight coronavirus with his two projects - Being Haangryy and FRSH. While former is a food supply chain for all the migrants, the latter focuses on sanitization of the people.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news