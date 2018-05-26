Salman Khan's race comes to a halt

Race 3 team 'hopeful' amidst Pakistan's ban on Indian films during Eid



A day after the Information and Broadcasting ministry in Pakistan imposed a temporary ban on screening of Indian and other foreign language films during Eid, the makers of Salman Khan's Race 3 are weighing its implications on their big budget film. Considering the ban spans from two days before Eid to until two weeks after the festival, the actioner is unlikely to release in the country before June 29.

It has been heard that the production insiders are worried about the two-week delay resulting in the film falling prey to piracy. A source says, "If the film is circulated in Pakistan before its official release, it will translate into a big loss for the makers."

The third instalment of the action franchise, Race 3 — featuring Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others — is one of the biggest releases of the year. Producer Ramesh Taurani says they are yet to figure out a line of action for the film's release in Pakistan: "International distributors are in touch with the local distributors there and are trying to work out an option that is in the best interest of the film. I hope the film releases as per schedule."

