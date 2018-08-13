Salman Khurshid: Excluding Congress from UP alliance will benefit the BJP

national

Salman Khurshid. Pic/AFP

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid cautioned Opposition parties such as the SP and BSP against excluding the Congress from the alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 polls or making the party look like a "dwarf" in the state, saying such a move will be "myopic" and benefit the BJP.

He also said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has given the message that "lets not get caught up" with the issue of Opposition's PM candidate for now, as "collectively" winning the general election was the focus.

Khurshid further said this was "strategically" the best thing the Congress could have done to ensure that the BJP is not successful in creating gaps between the Opposition parties. Khurshid asserted that it was important that Congress becomes part of an alliance with the SP and BSP to take on the BJP in the 2019 polls.

