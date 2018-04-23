Salman Khurshid: Not kept in loop on impeachment notice, but Venkaiah Naidu's decision should be cha

The leader also said that he refrains from commenting on Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject it

Salman Khurshid/ File Pic

Senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid said on Monday that he was not kept in the loop regarding the impeachment notice against CJI Dipak Misra. The leader also said that he refrains from commenting on Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject it.

Khurshid said he cannot speak for those who signed the notice but the decision to reject it should be challenged.

"I was not kept in the loop in this entire process. I cannot comment anything for those who have signed the notice but in my personal view the decision to reject the notice shall be challenged," he said at the Supreme Court premises, where he was for a hearing of cases.

He refused to say anything more on the matter, saying, "You should ask about the future course to those who were part of the process. I cannot comment on them."

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Naidu rejected the impeachment notice against CJI Misra moved by opposition parties, citing a lack of "substantial merit" in it.

Seven opposition parties - led by the Congress - had last week moved the notice before him to impeach the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour". This was the first time such a notice was filed against a sitting CJI. Leaders of the opposition parties met Naidu on Friday and handed over the notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members, who had retired recently.

The parties had briefed the media after handing over the notice to the Upper House chairman.

Also Read: Congress May Move Court If Impeachment Notice Against Dipak Misra Rejected

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates