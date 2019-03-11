Sam Bird soars high in wet Hong Kong

other-sports

With nudging between cars quite frequent, provisional race winner Sam Bird managed to take the lead after his Envision Virgin Racing nudged Andre Lotterer in the dying moments

Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird (centre) celebrates winning the Hong Kong ePrix as VenturiÃ¢Â€Â™s Edoardo Mortara (left) and Audi SportÃ¢Â€Â™s Lucas Di Grassi look on yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

It was an eventful 50th race of Formula E here at the iconic Hong Kong Harbourfront yesterday with the wet weather posing a lot of difficulties. The ample drama and a pulsating finish made the rain-marred race a spectacle despite the downpour.

It resulted in Lotterer's tyre getting punctured, leaving him stranded on the track. The incident is under investigation and if Bird is found guilty, he is likely to face a five second grid penalty. There was no official word on the investigation result from the FIA at the time of going to press.

Defending champion Venturi's Edoardo Mortara, who started fourth, came second with Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler's Lucas di Grassi coming third. Mahindra Racing, who did not qualify, lost their top position in drivers and team championship. It was clear that the battle for the top two positions would be between Bird and Lotterer once the order of the race was clear after it restarted following a collision of Mahindra Racing cars and Geox Dragon's Filipe Nasr early on in the race.

Bird kept close on Lotterer's tail during most part of the race. Bird did make a move successfully on Turn Two before Lotterer reclaimed the lead. The neck-to-neck battle continued until Bird lost his patience and nudged Lotterer.

