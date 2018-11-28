Samajwadi Party says Adityanath stoking communal passions

Nov 28, 2018, 16:58 IST | IANS

Samajwadi Party spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said that it was sad that the Chief Minister of the country's most populous state was using language which was "directly and brazenly communal"

Yogi Adityanath

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of "paying very little attention to the state and its problems" and instead of stirring up communal passions for electoral gains.

Samajwadi Party spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said that it was sad that the Chief Minister of the country's most populous state was using language which was "directly and brazenly communal".

Referring to an election speech of Adityanath, the spokesman said that polarizing politics were not good for the state or the country.

"Look at the situation in Uttar Pradesh. The law and order have taken a hit, criminals are having fun in jails, power crisis continues, farmers continue to be sidelines and roads are in shambles," he told IANS.

Gandhi said the BJP should realize that it was voted to power on the plank of development and not to stoke communal passions and create a sense of fear among people, specially minorities.

