Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance 'almost final'

national

The final decision will, however, be taken by party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (left) and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Old rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh have "almost finalised" an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, senior SP leaders have said. The final decision will, however, be taken by party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Reports suggest that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will also be made part of the alliance, while the Congress will be kept out of it. Reacting to this, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid had said that if the Congress is excluded from the coalition, any nationwide anti-BJP front would be "weakened".

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also hit at the BJP. He alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has failed to create job opportunities for the youth and ensure remunerative prices for crops to farmers.

He claimed that people belonging to all sections of society were facing problems. "Debt-ridden farmers are committing suicide. The future of the youth is in dark. BJP is out to crush the dreams of the young generation," Yadav said in Lucknow.

He said employment opportunities have dried up as the present government in the state has not been able to provide jobs to the young. Referring to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, "The chief minister does not like even a little bit of opposition." Students who raise their issues "are sent to jail" and even girl students are subjected to police action, he said. Last year, a group of students, associated with the student wing of the SP, who had waived black flags at Adityanath were sent to jail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever