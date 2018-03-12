Samastipur road mishap: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for victims' kin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each for the next of kin of the victims killed in Bihar's Samastipur road mishap



Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each for the next of kin of the victims killed in Bihar's Samastipur road mishap. Kumar also directed the officials concerned to ensure better treatment of the injured persons.

Earlier on Sunday, at least eight people, including three women, died after a head-on collision between an auto rickshaw and a truck in Samastipur's Mushrigharari area.

The incident took place around 78 kilometers from the state capital. As soon as the incident took place, the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The administration is trying to identify the deceased persons.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever