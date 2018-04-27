Sambhavna Seth's musical appearance in Agnifera

Sambhavna Seth will dance to the song as part of wedding celebrations of characters Ragini and Abhimanyu of the &TV show

Actress Sambhavna Seth will be seen performing an item number on Aa re pritam pyaare in an upcoming sequence of TV show Agnifera. She will dance to the song as part of wedding celebrations of characters Ragini and Abhimanyu of the &TV show. "It is indeed a pleasure to be back on &TV. I had made my acting debut on &TV and so working with the team has always been very special," Sambhavna said in a statement to IANS.

"It makes me extremely happy to be back after almost three years and do what I love the most that is dance," she added. The actress, who has appeared in several reality shows like "Bigg Boss", starred in the channel's "Razia Sultan".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever