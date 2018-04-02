Same Same! Suhana Khan wears mommy Gauri Khan's kurti

Has Gauri Khan handed her old kurti to Suhana?

Suhana Khan and her girl gang from her London varsity visited the Taj Mahal recently. With the temperature soaring in Agra, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter stepped out in a floral kurta. Mom Gauri had worn the same kurta in 2014 at a store launch and at Sanjay Kapoor's bash. Has she handed it down to Suhana?



Gauri Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates