Sameera Reddy shares first photo of daughter, says she prayed for a baby girl

bollywood

Second-time mommy Sameera Reddy shared the first photo of her second child, a baby girl, on Instagram. The note she shared along with the photo will surely melt your heart.

Sameera Reddy with her baby girl. Pic/Reddy's Instagram account

Sameera Reddy has become a mother for the second time and she's ecstatic about being mommy to a baby girl now. Sameera shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram recently. The note she shared along with the photo will surely melt your heart. The actress says she had prayed for a baby girl, and now her prayers are answered!

Sameera shared a glimpse of the new-born on Instagram. In the image, she is seen cradling the baby in her arms. She captioned it: "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves.I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here! We prayed for a baby girl and we are blessed!"

Sameera shared the news of her daughter's arrival on July 12. The Tezz actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first child, a son named Hans, in 2015.

Sameera received many congratulatory messages from television actors on the birth of her daughter. Karan Tacker shared: "Congratulations you guys!! Sending a whole lot of love (sic)." Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Oh my oh my, congratulations (sic)"

Sameera Reddy also shot for an underwater photoshoot in the last month of her pregnancy to promote the campaign, Imperfectly Perfect. Talking about this shoot, the actress wrote: "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect. @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented! Thnk you [sic]"

