Sameera Reddy's latest Instagram post is not only adorable but an eye-opener

Today is the best time to be a woman, and this realisation doesn't stem from the power of social media, but the power of womanhood itself. The rampant discrimination and belittling may continue to exist, but there have been strong attempts to diminish and ultimately end those discriminations.

And this is why Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy's recent Instagram post is a must-read. It's a crucial message in today's times that has the power to resonate with everyone, including the men. She wrote that she fails to understand how a girl child was considered to be a burden, to have a little girl is such a joy. She also wrote with a daughter they have achieved a lot more than a boy could have.

Have a look at this adorable post right here:

Reddy has been sharing some pictures and videos of her toddler on her account of late and they are too cute to be missed. She recently posted a video where her munchkin could be seen smiling and in a chirpy mood. Take a look:

In another post, the baby was just fast asleep, with the caption saying- If only this was our Monday. Check the post here:

Reddy is known for films like Musafir, Race, One Two Three and De Dana Dan. And we would want to see her in films again. But as of now, all we need to do is not only read but also imbibe what her post has to say!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates