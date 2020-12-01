Samikssha Bhatnagar and Shreyas Talpade reunite for Jo Hukum Mere Aaka but with a difference

Samikssha Bhatnagar featured in Shreyas Talpade's Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys (2017). Now, the actor-turned-director is her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. Rajiv Ruia's web series, a comic caper, also features Krushna Abhishek. Bhatnagar was used to Talpade calling the shots, so she feels strange to have him as a co-actor on the set.

Samikssha has started shooting for the project, which she describes as a "hilarious, rib tickling comedy".

"Shoot has already started. It's absolutely mind blowing and hilarious. We have got a great team on board and we are all raring to go," she said.

Krushna Abhishek also shared a video on his Instagram account, announcing the new project, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

The series reunites Samikssha with her Poster Boys director Shreyas Talpade who is also her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka.

The story deals with a djinn who can make the opposite of what one wishes for come true. Samikssha essays Krushna's wife Sudha. The series is directed by Rajiv Ruhia.

