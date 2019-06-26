Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in India on Amazon

science-technology

The Galaxy Tab A10.1, the Wi-Fi-only model will be available only on Amazon India for sales 26 June

Samsung has launched a new tablet in India - the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. While the Galaxy Tab S5e is priced in the mid-range segment starting from Rs 35,999 onwards, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with the mid-budget price category starting from Rs 14,999 onwards.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has been launched in two variants, of which, the Wi-Fi +LTE variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 14,999. This Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is made for consumers who want a budget-friendly entertainment-focused tablet. It offers a 10.1-inch FHD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around, 7.5mm in thickness and weighs around 470 grams.

This Samsung Tab comes in three colour options — black, silver, and gold. As for availability, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S5e’s Wi-Fi variant on Amazon India. The Galaxy Tab A10.1, the Wi-Fi-only model will be available only on Amazon India for sales 26 June and the Wi-Fi + LTE model will be available across all leading retail stores and on Amazon.in too.

