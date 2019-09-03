Search

Inside Photos: Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami at Arjun Bijlani's home for Ganpati celebrations

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 13:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sanaya Irani has worked with Arjun Bijlani in the television show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Mouni Roy and Bijlani were seen in Naagin together

Arjun Bijlani with Mouni Roy. Picture Courtesy: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram account.

Like every year, television heartthrob and host Arjun Bijlani brought the Ganesha idol home. The festival turned out to be extra special as the actor recently moved to his new house, which called for a double celebration!

Excited about this and talking about the festive season, Arjun Bijlani said, "I have been getting Ganpati home for a long time. Ganpati festivities are a way of life. My son, Ayaan feels very happy and helps in decoration too. I can't think a life without Ganpati's blessings. I feel Ganpati Bappa has blessed me with a balance in personal and professional life (sic)."

Bijlani credits all the good that has happened in his life to 'Bappa'. He says, "Everything happens in my life because of Bappa and I have been able to shift to this splendid space because of him. This year we are hosting a bigger celebration to show our gratitude."'

Sanaya, Mohit, Arjun
Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani celebrated with wife Neha, son Ayaan, and brother Niranjan Bijlani. Joining them for the festivities were his co-actors and friends, Sanaya Irani and Mouni Roy. Sanaya and Arjun have worked together in the show, Miley Jab Hum Tum, which was a college drama and also featured Rati Pandey and Mohit Sehgal. Mouni has worked with the actor in Naagin.

Sanaya visited Arjun's house with actor-husband Mohit Sehgal, and Aamir Ali and Drashti Dhami were also seen.

Arjun Drashti
Arjun Bijlani with Drashti Dhami

The actor is currently hosting the dance-based reality show, Dance Deewane. His show, Naagin, is still on the air and his last show was Ishq Mein Marjawan with Nia Sharma, where his character had strokes of grey shades. 

