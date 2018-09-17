Sanaya Irani: My quest is to never get typecast

television

Sanaya Irani charmed the audience with her girl-next-door parts in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and now she will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in web series Zindabaad

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani believes that while working in the TV industry, there are chances that an actor might get typecast and that is why she is very particular about her choices.

"TV is a different world. I am what I am today is because of TV. There are pros and cons, you are acting everyday, the recognition, fame you get is huge. If the TV show does well then it does continue for two or four years or more and you are playing the same thing everyday. "As an actor, I want to experiment and the web is a nice medium. I love my work whether on TV or web. It is important to pick up something that you like," Sanaya told PTI.

Sanaya charmed the audience with her girl-next-door parts in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum" and now she will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in web series Zindabaad. "In TV you tend to get to typecast but I have tried to do something different as well. Every actor does not want to do just one kind of a role.

"And this web series was totally different. The show is action oriented and I have few sequences. My body was aching but it was nice experience. This was new to me, so I was excited," she said. Sanaya said though she always do things that are necessary for her character, but insists that comfortability has is a major factor.

"As an actor I want to do things that I am comfortable doing it. If you are doing something on the web doesn't mean you unnecessarily abuse or remove clothes. Everything should be organic." The web series, which also feature Vikram Bhatt, will be available on VB on the web and Jio Cinema.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever