Sandeep Tomar secures Asian berth, Rahul Aware skips trials

Wrestler Sandeep Tomar staved off stiff competition from the talented Utkarsh Kale to qualify for the Asian Games and World Championship in the 57kg category, even as Rahul Aware opted out of the trials, citing a knee injury.

Sandeep trailed Utkarsh 2-4 after the first round and drifted further with Utkarsh creating another two-point move in the beginning of second round. However, Sandeep made a strong comeback and rolled his opponent twice to level the score at 6-6 towards the end. Since Sandeep scored the last points, he was declared the winner.

