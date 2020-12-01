Sandeepa Dhar: Give A certificate, let viewers make informed decision

After a brief stint in the movies, Sandeepa Dhar has established herself in the world of digital entertainment, one series at a time. Not to mention, her soaring theatre prospects as she toured several countries with the Australian Dance Theatre musical, West Side Story. As she wins praise for her understated act in ALTBalaji's MumBhai, Dhar discusses dabbling in different mediums and why censorship is necessary on the web.'

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Considering you've dabbled in Bollywood and digital entertainment, which medium has been more liberating?

The projects I am getting on the web are far more interesting, varied and challenging. Although some powerful films are being made, the change is happening at a much slower pace. While people are experimenting on the web, filmmakers sometimes play safe. It is understandable — the risks are much lower in a web series when compared to films.



Angad Bedi and Sandeepa Dhar in MumBhai

You play a chartered accountant in MumBhai. What did you learn in the course of the show?

I wasn't aware of the hawala scams during the '90s, or how transactions were carried out between India and Dubai, or the illegal money laundering. I learned about the nexus between Bollywood and the underworld, and how black money was pushed into making films.

Where do you stand on OTT platforms coming under the purview of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry?

I feel a certain amount of censorship is necessary because makers are going over the top with sexual content in digital entertainment. That needs to be curbed to an extent. That said, art needs freedom. Stories may lose their essence if the important aspects — for instance, usage of expletives — are censored. Profanity is a part of almost everyone's language these days. I am on the fence about the move. They should just give [a show] an A certificate, and let the adults make an informed decision.

Do you think censorship is being introduced to curb political views?

It is debatable, especially when shows are only expressing their personal point of view. Viewers have the option to choose what they wish to consume.

After your Bollywood stint, you played the lead in West Side Story. How did that happen?

I was pursuing my major in jazz and minor in contemporary dance. I had received a scholarship at an Australian dance company. Since my parents didn't want me to only learn dance, I [utilised the time] to also study business management. During that time, I auditioned for West Side Story, and the rest is history.

Will you resume touring after the pandemic?

I wish to continue both — touring and pursuing my acting career here. I have a special relationship with the stage, and don't want to give it up. The experience of travelling the world and interacting with different kinds of people is priceless.

Would you consider joining an Indian troupe?

Without sounding prudish, the level of musicals produced here [isn't on par]. We need to pump in money and talent to match the scale of international productions. We are at a nascent stage. Musicals are an expensive affair; that's why the tickets are so costly. Here, people are struggling to pay R200 to watch a film. How will they pay £100 to see a musical? People in Europe gladly incur that cost. The art is widely respected there.

