Sandeepa Dhar to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's The Family

Sandeepa Dhar, who has been part of films like Heropanti and Dabangg 2, will be seen essaying the role of Shweta on the show



Sandeepa Dhar

Sandeepa Dhar has been roped for a crime drama called The Family – It’s A Bloody Business, along with some other popular names from the TV and film industry. After ruling the small screen for many years, director-producer Ekta Kapoor is now taking over the digital space as well.



While the lady is churning out some really interesting content on the web too, she has a lot more to offer viewers on her OTT platform. And while there are many shows in the pipeline, it is her crime drama that seems to be making headlines these days. Yes, ALTBalaji’s next show titled The Family – It’s A Bloody Business has some big faces hailing from, both film and television.

After locking in the talented Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and Rithvik Dhanjani to play the leads, the makers have now signed Bollywood actress Sandeepa Dhar. Sandeepa, who has been part of films like Heropanti and Dabangg 2 is making her digital debut with the show and will be seen essaying the role of Shweta, who is the sister of Ravi Kishan and Vivek Oberoi on the show.

Owing to the popularity of crime dramas in the International digital space, ALTBalaji is the first Indian OTT platform to explore the genre that focuses on the dark world of mafia land. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and Rithvik Dhanjani in pivotal roles, the shoot for the show has begun and is surely a one to look out for.

Also read: Sandeepa Dhar learning Portuguese for Firrkie

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates