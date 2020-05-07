Sandhya Mridul headlines video to make people aware of cancer

Last week, India lost two of its most iconic Bollywood personalities, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, to cancer. This eventuality brings the conversation around cancer into the mainstream. In the past few years, many celebrities including Lisa Ray, Nafisa Ali, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Roshan, Tahira Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh have publicly spoken about their battle with cancer. Each of them have inspired us with their stories of grit and determination, and have raised awareness about the disease, by sharing their personal experiences. In the last few years there we have seen so many reel and real examples of cancer survivors who initiated these conversations and engaged in creating a dialogue that there is a possibility of staying two steps ahead of cancer.

To mobilise awareness on cancer, actress Sandhya Mridul in collaboration with Cancer Society has done a video.

The one thing that is common among these cancer survivors is that they got themselves diagnosed on time for possible signs and symptoms. For instance, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recalled how he did not ignore a niggling blister and consulted an ENT surgeon, who recommended a biopsy. Once his results came positive for cancer, he began seeking treatment immediately. Today, he is back in action, with his workout videos on social media inspiring everyone! All this was possible due to early detection and maintaining a positive outlook during the treatment.

On basis of available scientific evidence Indian Cancer Society shares, “While medical advancements, accessibility and cheaper medicines show improved survival rates, the much needed way to reduce the incidence and increase survival rates of the disease is mass awareness and picking up early signs and symptoms of cancer.”

